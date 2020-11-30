Ulrich, Ronald W.

Ron was born the son of Emil and Viola (Hintz) Ulrich on November 14, 1933, in Horicon. Upon graduating from Horicon High School in 1951, Ronald joined the US Navy. He served for four years, being honorably discharged in 1956. While in the Navy, he married the love of his life, Ruth Jaquet, on December 18, 1954. Anyone that knew Ron knew that besides his family, he loved to hunt, fish, and anything to do with the outdoors. He enjoyed taking people fishing on Lake Michigan on his boat. You could always count on him being the life of the party, telling countless jokes. He loved and was very proud of his children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren.