Unser, James Gregory

FOX LAKE - James “Jim” Gregory Unser, age 80 of Fox Lake, Wis, left this world to be with his heavenly father on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, the way he wanted, at his home with his family.
Jim was born on May 31, 1940, the son of Arthur and Marcella (Engel) Unser. After attending Milwaukee elementary schools, Jim graduated from Waupun High School in 1958. Drafted into the Army in 1962, Jim received an honorable discharge in 1964. Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life Eleanor A. Smith on May 17, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake and began his life-long career in sales at his father's paint store, Badger Paint, in downtown Waupun. Followed by multiple sales positions with various companies, Jim developed and ran Unser Sales Company from 1980-94. Following his time on the road, Jim opened Unser's Ceramic Tile and Paint on State Street in Fox Lake which transformed into Unser's Unique Gifts until the time of his retirement. Jim enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, fishing, hunting on family-owned land near Princeton and traveling. All of these heightened when doing it with his family. Jim adored family time, always full of smiles and laughter especially as his family grew to include grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim was a devoted member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake.
Jim will be sadly missed and mourned by his two sons, John (Leah) Unser of South Elgin, Ill. and Pete Unser (Jess Ehlers) of Fox Lake; his grandchildren, Luke (Amanda) Schmidt of Fond du Lac, Meghan Schmidt, and Nolan Unser (Sierra Evers) both of Waupun; one great granddaughter, Lilith Martin and one on the way, “Baby Boy” Schmidt; his sisters, Ann (Dick) Petri of Rice Lake and Judy (Glen) Maus of Princeton; his brother, John (Becky) Unser of Brookfield; his sisters-in-law, Mary Jane Unser of Brookfield and Dorothy Kumba of Beaver Dam; nieces, nephews, many other relatives and friends.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents; his true love, Eleanor; two sons, Tommy and Joey; his in-laws, Jack (Verna) Smith; his brother, Art Unser; brother-in-law, Phil Kumba and sister-in-law, Arlene Moyle.
An inurnment will be held at a later date in the spring in Annunciation Parish Cemetery, town of Trenton, Dodge Co.
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home in Fox Lake is serving the family. www.kratzfh.com.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
() entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)