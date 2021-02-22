Unser, James Gregory

Jim was born on May 31, 1940, the son of Arthur and Marcella (Engel) Unser. After attending Milwaukee elementary schools, Jim graduated from Waupun High School in 1958. Drafted into the Army in 1962, Jim received an honorable discharge in 1964. Jim was united in marriage to the love of his life Eleanor A. Smith on May 17, 1969, at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Fox Lake and began his life-long career in sales at his father's paint store, Badger Paint, in downtown Waupun. Followed by multiple sales positions with various companies, Jim developed and ran Unser Sales Company from 1980-94. Following his time on the road, Jim opened Unser's Ceramic Tile and Paint on State Street in Fox Lake which transformed into Unser's Unique Gifts until the time of his retirement. Jim enjoyed the Green Bay Packers, fishing, hunting on family-owned land near Princeton and traveling. All of these heightened when doing it with his family. Jim adored family time, always full of smiles and laughter especially as his family grew to include grandchildren and great grandchildren. Jim was a devoted member of Annunciation Catholic Parish in Fox Lake.