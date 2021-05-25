Uptagraw, Zelma Louise (Foley)

BARABOO - Zelma Louise (Foley) Uptagraw, age 60, of Baraboo, Wis., passed away on Saturday, May 22, 2021, in Reedsburg, Wis. She was born in Savanna, Ill., on July 18, 1960, to parents, Harry Foley Sr. and Nancy (Dixon) Foley.

Zelma was always a happy and joyful person, known to many of her loved ones as a fighter. She adored her children, and she was devoted to her family. She enjoyed skiing and blowing glass art, as well as playing cards with family and friends. She will be dearly missed.

Zelma was preceded in death by her father; sister, Viola; and brother, Mike.

She is survived by her husband, Tony; children, Tommy Uptagraw and Toni (Justin) Acheson; siblings, Harry Jr. (Roxann) Foley, Hope (Randy) Kimmer, Tom (Pamela) Foley, and Richard (Christine) Foley; grandchildren, Patience (Travis) Pickett, Tyler Phillips, Kolin Uptagraw, Ian Thomas, Allias Acheson, and Charlotte Uptagraw; as well as several other family and friends.

A private Mass of Christian burial will take place at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, Baraboo, Wis. No burial is being held. The Redlin Funeral Home is assisting the family.