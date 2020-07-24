Urban, Irene C. (Schraufnagel)

Irene was born on Dec. 28, 1935, in the Town of Oakfield, the daughter of the late Anton and Clara (Theisen) Schraufnagel. She was a 1954 graduate of Oakfield High School. On Sept. 29, 1956, she was united in marriage to Howard W. Urban at St. Andrew's Catholic Church in LeRoy. Together they raised four wonderful children. HI-Ledge Acres, in the Town of Oakfield, was where she and Howard farmed together and raised their family. Irene took great pride in the farm, tending to the young stock, her flowers, and gardens. She enjoyed baking for her family and canning fruits raised on the farm. She was a member of the Highland Homemakers of Oakfield where she made many life-long friends. Her love of music began as a young girl, playing the accordion with her sister and brother. She enjoyed being the choir director at St. James Catholic Church in Oakfield for many years. That love of music was shared and passed on to her children. In her appreciation for their daughter Jackie surviving cancer, Irene was a long-time volunteer of the American Cancer Society, tirelessly working to help find a cure for cancer. She was also a faithful supporter of St. Jude Children's Hospital, praying that one day they'd find a cure for childhood cancer. After retirement from the farm, she and Howard moved to Waupun and worked side-by-side again at the National Bank of Waupun from 2001-2008. St. Joseph's Church is where her faith found roots in Waupun. She's grateful for the many friends she made there and for the strong faith-community support she received from her church family.