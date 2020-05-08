Utrie, Benjamin D.

MADISON - Benjamin David Utrie, 44, of Madison and formerly of Beaver Dam, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at his home.
Benjamin was born the son of David C. and Andrea L. (Wild) Utrie on February 16, 1976 in Watertown. Ben was a 1994 graduate of Beaver Dam High School and attended Madison Area Technical College. He had worked in sales at Graybar Electric and Werner Electric in Madison.
When Ben was younger, he was in Boy Scouts, a lifeguard, and enjoyed playing baseball, football and basketball. He was on swim team, loved youth bowling and enjoyed being a part of Tell-a-Tale and the Beaver Dam High School Drama Club. In the summer during his younger years he was enriched and enjoyed Lutherdale Bible Camp, Concordia Language Village and UW Superior aviation program. He loved music. Ben was a D.J. during his 20s and loved attending many concerts with his children, his family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved golfing and snow skiing. He especially enjoyed camping with his children. Ben was very handy and was an expert at construction, repairs, drywall and electrical. He was well-known for his sense of humor and friendliness. He looked forward to planning and constructing elaborate Halloween costumes for his son. He fully supported his children in all their activities through the years.
Ben is survived by his parents; Dr. David and Andrea Utrie of Beaver Dam, his children; Molly and Simon Utrie of Madison, his siblings; Dr. Gina Utrie (Scott Quincey) and their son Alex of Madison, Dr. Joseph R. (Victoria) Utrie and their son Anders of Janesville, and Anthony (Holly) Utrie, Madison and son Ian Wendt Utrie of Beaver Dam , his grandmother; Marion Wild Slovak of Beaver Dam, uncles and aunts; Rev. Jeff (Nan) Wild, Rebecca Wild, Dr. John (Pat) Utrie, James (Kay) Utrie, Dr. Eugene (Carolyn) Utrie and Mary (James) Richburg; and Sara Utrie mother of his children. Ben is further survived by many cousins, other relatives and many, many cherished friends.
He was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents; Wendel and Eugenia Utrie, maternal grandfather; Roman G. Wild, and step-grandfather; Ernest Slovak.
A private family gathering and memorial service will take place at the Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam with Rev. Jeff Wild officiating. Inurnment will be at Oakwood Cemetery, Beaver Dam, Wisconsin. A video will be available on Friday, May 15th and a full celebration will be held when the quarantine is lifted.
In desired, memorials and cards of sympathy and support may be mailed to Dr. David and Andrea Utrie, 319 Farwell Street, Beaver Dam, WI 53916. A memorial fund in Benjamin's name on behalf of his children is being established.
The Koepsell-Murray Funeral Home in Beaver Dam is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.koepsellfh.com.
