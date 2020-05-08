Utrie, Benjamin D.

When Ben was younger, he was in Boy Scouts, a lifeguard, and enjoyed playing baseball, football and basketball. He was on swim team, loved youth bowling and enjoyed being a part of Tell-a-Tale and the Beaver Dam High School Drama Club. In the summer during his younger years he was enriched and enjoyed Lutherdale Bible Camp, Concordia Language Village and UW Superior aviation program. He loved music. Ben was a D.J. during his 20s and loved attending many concerts with his children, his family and friends. He enjoyed the outdoors and loved golfing and snow skiing. He especially enjoyed camping with his children. Ben was very handy and was an expert at construction, repairs, drywall and electrical. He was well-known for his sense of humor and friendliness. He looked forward to planning and constructing elaborate Halloween costumes for his son. He fully supported his children in all their activities through the years.