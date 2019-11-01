REEDSBURG - Vada Ivaline Schwenkhoff passed away peacefully on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019, at Our House in Reedsburg.
Vada was born on July 7, 1923, to Ludwig and Elsie (Dieter) Zimmerman, one of 11 children.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Orville, son, Ron; four sisters and three brothers.
She is survived by her daughter, Lonnie (Joseph) Prantner; grandchildren, Trista (Clay) Lins, Tara (Brad) Parkhurst, Fritzi Schwenkhoff; great-grandchildren, Sansa and Cullen Lins, Leo Parkhurst; brothers, Roger and Willard; sister, Vera; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Vada spent most of her early married life in Leland and continued her close relationship with her friends Norma and Russell Fenske along with their children, Chuck (Victoria) Fenske and Dena (Rick) Ballweg. She enjoyed spending time with her longtime friend, Donna Dettmann. Vada spent quality time with her loving niece, Debbie Walsh, who was also a close friend and caregiver. She stayed closely connected to nieces, Julie Johnson and Beth Steffen.
Vada was a member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Baraboo.
She worked with her husband, Orville at the Baraboo Army Ammunition Plant. In later years, Vada worked at Neco Hammond, Flambeau Plastics, KFC, St. Clare Hospital and finished her career of working into her 80’s at Wal-Mart in Baraboo.
We would like to extend a special recognition to Our House in Reedsburg and Agrace.
Private family services will be held at Redlin Funeral Home and inurnment will be next to her husband at Walnut Hill Cemetery.
