Valarie Dziewior

MAUSTON—Valarie D. Dziewior, 70, of New Lisbon, passed away on Friday, December 31, 2021, at Mile Bluff Medical Center, Mauston. A Graveside Committal Service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, 3:00 PM at the Hustler Cemetery, Hustler, WI. Father Sam McCarty will officiate. A time of fellowship and luncheon will be held prior to the committal service from 12:00 Noon until 2:30 PM at the New Lisbon Community Center/American Legion, 110 Welch Prairie Road, New Lisbon. Sonnenburg Family Funeral Home, Tomah is assisting with arrangements. Online condolences can be offered by visiting www.sonnenburgfamilyfh.com Memorial contributions can be given to the MS Society, 1120 James Drive, Suite A, Hartland, WI 53029.