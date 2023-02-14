March 18, 1923—Feb. 12, 2023

BARABOO—Valeria C. “Val” Griffith, age 99, of Baraboo, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023 at Oak Park Place with her family by her side. Valeria, daughter of Roman and Caroline (Dischler) Heiser was born March 18, 1923 in Plain.

On Jan. 16, 1943 she was united in marriage to Thomas W. Griffith; he preceded her in death on Aug. 9, 1969.

She was employed by St. Clare Hospital in food service until she retired. After retirement she worked at East School in the kitchen for many years. Valeria was active with the Daughters of Isabella at St. Joseph Catholic Church. She loved to bake, garden and play cards.

Survivors include her children: William (Marita) Griffith, Robert (Annie) Griffith, Melvin (Mary Jo) Griffith, Marilyn (Jim) Adams, Patricia Griffith, Randall Griffith, Kathleen (Jim) Kreilkamp; 16 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; siblings: LeRoy (Michelle) Heiser, Marvin (Judy) Heiser and Melvin Heiser; sister-in-law, Ann Heiser; brother-in-law, Elmer Kilian; as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Thomas; siblings: Margaret Lucht, Bernard Heiser, Clarence Heiser, Victor Heiser, Viator Heiser, Roman Heiser, Carolyn Kilian and Kenneth Heiser; sisters-in-law: Florence Heiser, Lori Heiser; brother-in-law, Frank Lucht; as well as her great-grandson, Samuel Blum.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Church on Friday, Feb. 17, 2023 at 11:00 a.m. with Father Jay Poster officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. until the time of mass at church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agrace Hospice or St. Joseph Catholic Church.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Agrace Hospice, Dr. Krszjzaniek and the staff at Oak Park Place for the wonderful care shown to Val. The Redlin-Ertz Funeral Home is assisting the family.