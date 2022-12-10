Nov. 2, 1959—Dec. 8, 2022

WAUPUN—Valerie Mae Youngs, age 63, of Waupun passed into the arms of Jesus peacefully on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at St Agnes Hospital in Fond du Lac with her loving family at her side.

Valerie was born on November 2, 1959, in Waupun daughter of Harvey and Helen (Klumpers) Cupery. She was a graduate of Waupun High School, Class of 1978.

Val was united in marriage to James Youngs on July 18, 1987, at First Reformed Church in Waupun. She owned and operated an accounting business for over 20 years in the Waupun area. Val enjoyed helping her clients throughout the years. She loved knitting, crocheting and was an avid reader and enjoyed learning. Val loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren and was looking forward to meeting her newest granddaughter in April. Val was a well-grounded, kindhearted and loving woman. She will be deeply missed by many.

Valerie is survived by her loving husband, James Youngs of Waupun; two children: Nathan Youngs of Waupun and Kaitlin (Kyle) Hildreth of DeForest; two grandchildren: Amelia and Noah Hildreth and granddaughter expected in April of 2023; brother, Barry (Linda) Cupery of Waupun; sister, Gail (Kevin) Harmsen of Fairwater; and brother, Todd (Shae) Cupery of Waupun; mother, Helen Cupery of Waupun; nieces and nephews: Shelli Cupery, Brooke (Bill) Kirchberg, Joshua Harmsen, Brianna (Kurtis) Leach; a great-niece and nephew: Caleb and Emma Kirchberg; further survived by aunts, uncles, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Harvey Cupery in 2002 and brother, Kelly Cupery, 1988.

Visitation for Valerie will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. on Monday, December 12, 2022, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun, WI.

A funeral service for Val will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at First Reformed Church, 422 West Franklin Street, Waupun with Pastor Barry Lang officiating.

Kohls Community Funeral Home

Community Funeral Homes

Waupun ~ Randolph ~ Markesan