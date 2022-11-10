Aug. 26, 1939—Nov. 3, 2022

HAMILTON, ONTARIO, CANADA—Valerie Pipe passed away peacefully at the Hamilton General Hospital on Thursday, November 3, 2022 in her 83rd year.

Beloved wife of the late George (2008). Loving mother to: Andy (Crystal) and Mike (Jamie); caring Babcia (grandmother) to: Logan, Kaedan, and Madison.

Val was a retired teacher with the HWDSB and had many rewarding years as a teacher at Queen Mary primary school. She was an active member at Erskine Presbyterian Church involved with the Women’s Missionary Society, Mildred Gehman and other outreach efforts.

Val grew up in Mauston, WI on the family farm with her mother Helen and started her teaching career in a one room schoolhouse just outside of town. She still visited the area each year with her family to visit with old friends and former students who she remained close with.

After moving to Hamilton, she began teaching with the HWDSB and met and married George, a Firefighter with the Hamilton Fire Department.

Travel was an important part of the annual family vacation plans, and they took their two boys in the family car for extensive road trips across Canada and the USA each summer, a lot of books were read and road trip games played together in the car.

Later in life Val still enjoyed traveling and went on bus trips and cruises in Europe with her close friends, she was very grateful to have such good friends to spend this time with.

Val’s last years were focused on spending time with friends and her grandchildren and she was able to remain very active attending hockey games, plays, concerts, going on family vacations, and helping to take care of Madison. She was so happy to be able to be so involved with her grandchildren.

Valerie will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.