Vallicelli, Erin M.

PORTAGE – Erin M. Vallicelli, age 41, formerly of Portage, passed away at UW Hospital in Madison on Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Portage, Wisconsin, on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 1 p.m., with Fr. Gary Krahenbuhl presiding. Inurnment will be private. Visitation will be at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of Mass.
A complete obituary will appear in a future edition of the Portage Daily Register.
Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.
