Van Egtern, Richard "Dick"

Richard was born on Dec. 6, 1938, in Waupun, son of George and Eunice (Armga) Van Egtern. He was united in marriage to Sharon Leisten on Dec. 19, 1958, in Waupun. Richard’s first loves are his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and God. The enjoyment they gave to him surpasses everything. Dick enjoyed deer and fox hunting with the neighbors and members of the Fox Hunt Club. He was a member of the Oakfield Lions Club. His love was farming for many years, as well as snowmobiling, bowling, reading, sunshine and friendships. Dick was a member of Grace Evangelical Free Church, where he served as deacon.