Van Hierden, Scott Randall "VH"

WEST BEND - Scott R. "VH" Van Hierden, age 51, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, May 23, 2021. He was born on Aug. 10, 1969, in Waupun, to Ronald and Darlene (nee Molz) Van Hierden. His favorite color was green, and he enjoyed watching the Packers and Brewers, fishing, hunting, his 2013 Polaris Victory motorcycle and his Cadillac boat. But mostly, he loved spending time with his grandkids.

Scott was a very active blood donor to the American Red Cross.

Scott is survived by his best friend (and was the love of her life), wife, Tammy; sons, Bruce (Elise) Van Hierden and Andrew (fiancée, Bailey Moffitt) Pattee; his mother, Darlene; stepson, Ryan (Kara Kuechler) Lane; grandsons, Silas Lane and Grayson Van Hierden; siblings, Anthony (fiancée, Kelly Broome) Limberg, Debbie (Jim) Young, Ron and Steven Van Hierden; sister-in-law, Amy Seebantz; brother-in-law, Jimmy Maier; nieces; nephews; his dog, Brittany; cat, Snickers; and other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Scott will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, June 2 at the PHILLIP FUNERAL HOME CHAPEL (1420 W. Paradise Drive, West Bend). Visitation will be on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until 12:45 p.m. Interment will be at Washington County Memorial Park.

Memorials to the American Red Cross are appreciated.

Phillip Funeral Home of West Bend is assisting the family.