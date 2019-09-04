Van J. Rokicki, age 72 of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully surrounded by family at home on Tuesday, September 3, 2019.
Van was born on April 1, 1947, the son of Stan and Irene (Ott) Rokicki. After graduating from Beaver Dam High School, he proudly served his country as Staff Sergeant in the United States Army during Vietnam and was a member of the American Legion Post #146. On October 13, 1979, he was united in marriage to Roxann Linde at First Ev. Lutheran Church in Beaver Dam. Together they started Vom Gold Rush Shepherds, successfully breeding and showing German Shepherds. Van was an experimental mechanic and later a test driver for John Deere, where he worked for 47 years. In his spare time, he enjoyed riding his motorcycle and was a lifetime member of HOG, the Harley Davidson Owner’s Group. He was also a member of Pumpkin Center Sportsman’s Club and a past member of First Ev. Lutheran Church.
Van is survived by his wife, Roxann of Beaver Dam; children, Jeff Rokicki of Madison and Cyndi (John) Rabata of Beaver Dam; grandson, Isaiah; step-son, Jason Welch of Gleason; step-grandson, Levi Welch; step-granddaughter, Riley Welch; father-in-law, Fred (Linda) Linde of Beaver Dam; sisters-in-law, Lori (Chris) Ferch of Beaver Dam, Pam (Dave) Bednarek of Beaver Dam, and Sue (Rob) Monette of Beaver Dam; brother-in-law, Bruce Linde of Beaver Dam; and further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his daughter, Kimberly; his mother-in-law who was like a mom to him, Barbara Linde; and other relatives.
A memorial gathering for Van will be held on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 5:00 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 7:30 p.m. with Fr. Erick Cassiano officiating. Inurnment will take place at Leipsig Cemetery at a later date. As a tribute to Van, Harley Davidson attire is encouraged.
CORNERSTONE FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family’s guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)