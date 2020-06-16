Van Loo, Gertrude
WAUPUN - Gertrude Bertha Van Loo, age 93, of Waupun, passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at Waupun Christian Home and Rehabilitation Center with family at her side.
Gertrude was born on April 7, 1927, in the township of Trenton, daughter of William and Bertha (Borman) Fischer Sr. She was united in marriage to James Van Loo on Nov. 20, 1943, at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Waupun. Gertrude loved listening to polka music, visiting with her neighbors and having rummage sales. She spent a lot of her time in her flower gardens, making quilts, embroidery work and puzzles. Gertrude was a member of Immanuel Lutheran Church.
Gertrude is survived by her two children, Kathleen (Marvin) Buchholz of Waupun and Mary Jane Walker of Brandon; nine grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren; sister, Dolores Landsinger of Beaver Dam; daughter-in-law, Linda Van Loo; two sisters-in-law, Lorraine Fisher of Ripon and LaVerne Fischer of Waupun; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James; three sons, Larry Van Loo, Duane Van Loo and David in infancy; and three brothers, William Fischer Jr., Lester Fischer and Earl Fischer.
A private service will be held with burial to follow at Forest Mound Cemetery.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
