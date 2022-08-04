April 17, 1947—July 23, 2022

WISCONSIN DELLS—Vance Vanduch, age 75, of Wisconsin Dells, WI, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Wisconsin Veteran’s Home in King, WI, after a prolonged illness.

A Memorial Funeral Service will be held on Monday, August 8, 2022, at 1:00 P.M. at the United Presbyterian Church in Wisconsin Dells, with Reverend Steven Keller officiating. Visitation will be held from 12:00 Noon until the time of the service at 1:00 p.m. Military Honors will be provided by the Harold B. Larkin American Legion Post # 187 of Wisconsin Dells. As Vance would have it, casual attire is encouraged.

Vance was born April 17, 1947, in Chicago, IL, the son of Jerome and Helen (Carson) Vanduch. He lived in several states before his family settled in the Dells when he was in 4th grade. He served in the US Navy after High School. Vance was a life-long learner who was curious about everything around him, which informed the life lessons he passed along to his children. He loved animals and music and also became an accomplished painter. He was involved in his church and enjoyed spending time with his family.

Vance is survived by his children: Jessica (Robb) Armour, Justin (Celeste) Vanduch and Juniper (Todd) Vanduch; grandchildren: Emma (Chase) Young, Ethan (Deanna) Northam, Jack, Ben and Will Armour, Everett Northam, and Thomas Judge; four great-grandchildren; sisters: Shirley Parsons and Dianne (Marty) Hickey; and his brother, Jay (Ginger) Vanduch; as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and his long-time companion, Pauline Elder.

Vance’s family wishes to give special thanks to the nursing, hospice and other caring staff at King’s Veteran’s Home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vance’s name to the Columbia County Humane Society.

The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells, WI, assisted the family with arrangements. For On-Line condolences and information,

go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.

608-253-7884