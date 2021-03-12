Vande Hey, William R.

COLUMBUS - William R. Vande Hey, age 74, passed away on Thursday, March 4, 2021. He was born to William and Doris (Kelly) Vande Hey on Nov. 24, 1946, in Newport News, Va. During his high school and college years he excelled in wrestling. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 to 1974. William was a sales representative and co-owner of Locke Bros. Inc., Brookfield. He loved golfing and time spent hunting at his cabin. He loved playing cards, working on projects with his best friend, Tom Lay, and gardening. He had a lovely sense of humor, was a deep thinker, and his blue eyes were so expressive. He will be missed so much.