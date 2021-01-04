Vande Kamp, Arthur

FOX LAKE—Art was born January 2, 1924 in Waupun, the son of Cornelius and Hattie Pluim Vande Kamp. He attended Waupun schools and in 1944 joined the U.S. Army where he served in WWII in New Guinea and Japan and was honorably discharged in 1946. On June 25, 1952 he married Phyllis Loomans in the town of Alto. Following his service he was employed at Ideal Shoe Factory for 40 years. He then worked at Mercury Marine until his retirement. Art enjoyed hunting with his dog Snoop, the best pheasant dog ever! He was an avid horseshoe player. Art attended Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. He loved to reminisce about his time and experiences in World War II. He was proud to have served his country.
Art is survived by his wife of 68 years, Phyllis Vande Kamp of Fox Lake; three children: Sue (Jon) VanHouten of Waupun, Lori (George) McBride III of Slinger, and Jill (Scott) Aylesworth of Waupun; seven grandchildren: Ben (Mary) Vande Slunt, Meaghan (David) Hayes, Katlyn (Steve) Hansen, Bridgett (Jeremy) Maslovitz, Jennifer (Kevin) Faeh, Michael (Keri Ann) McBride, and Erin Aylesworth; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Art was preceded in death by his parents; three brothers: Clarence, Gordon(his identical twin) and George Vande Kamp; two sisters: Christine Frens and Janet Vande Berg; and a niece, Ruth Vande Berg Ryan.
Due to Covid-19 a private family service will be held with Pastor Gwen Loomans officiating. Burial will follow at Cattaraugus Cemetery in the town of Waupun where American Legion Post 210 of Waupun will perform military honors.
The family would like to thank Agnesian Hospice, especially his nurse, Troy, as well as the staff at Anchor Communities in Fox Lake, for their love and care of their father and husband.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
