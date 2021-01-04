Vande Kamp, Arthur

FOX LAKE—Art was born January 2, 1924 in Waupun, the son of Cornelius and Hattie Pluim Vande Kamp. He attended Waupun schools and in 1944 joined the U.S. Army where he served in WWII in New Guinea and Japan and was honorably discharged in 1946. On June 25, 1952 he married Phyllis Loomans in the town of Alto. Following his service he was employed at Ideal Shoe Factory for 40 years. He then worked at Mercury Marine until his retirement. Art enjoyed hunting with his dog Snoop, the best pheasant dog ever! He was an avid horseshoe player. Art attended Emmanuel Reformed Church in Waupun. He loved to reminisce about his time and experiences in World War II. He was proud to have served his country.