Vande Kolk, Paul

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-884-2126 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAUPUN - Paul Howard Vande Kolk, age 85, of Waupun, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020, at his home.

Paul was born on Aug. 19, 1934, in Alto, Wis., a son of Garrit and Anna (Hoekstra) Vande Kolk. On March 2, 1954, he was united in marriage to Delores Vande Zande at Alto Reformed Church. Paul owned and operated Vande Kolk Sanitation for 35 years. He was the president of the Cattaraugus Cemetery for many years. Paul loved watching his grandkids' and great-grandkids' activities and spending time with his family. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed watching the Bucks, Brewers and Packers. Paul also enjoyed playing card games, board games and bowling. He was a life-long member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun.

Paul is survived by his wife of 66 years, Delores Vande Kolk; four children, Phillip (Sue) Vande Kolk of Brandon, Debra Vande Kolk of Waupun, Kent Vande Kolk of Waupun and Brenda Redman (fiancé, Mark Johnson) of Fond du Lac; seven grandchildren, Matthew (Jodi) Vande Kolk of Brandon, Ann (Craig) Marchant of Oshkosh, Curt (Gwen) De Haan of Pickett, Katie (Tony) Tesch of Beaver Dam, Owen (Ashley) Vande Kolk, Jacob (Dana) Vande Kolk and Mollie (Jesse) Nummerdor, all of Waupun; 11 great-grandchildren, Gavin, Sydney, Hailee, Carson, Elsa, Callen, Alexis, Rylee, Dane, Mila and Levi; one brother-in-law, Larry Bronkhorst; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.