Vande Slunt, Janet

WAUPUN - Janet Vande Slunt, 83, of Waupun, passed away Aug. 16, 2021, at ThedaCare Regional Medical Center in Neenah.
Jan was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Waupun, to Herbert and Florence Strehmel Beyer. She grew up on a farm north of Burnett. Jan graduated from Horicon High School in 1956. She married Leroy Lester Vande Slunt on Aug. 28, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran North Burnett Church. Janet raised toy poodles and taught Vacation Bible School. Jan loved baking, and worked as a baker for restaurants for nine years. She was a member of the Dodge County Boots and Saddle Club for 50 years. She and Leroy enjoyed 50 years of trail riding at Wisconsin state parks with their club members, and they celebrated our 50th anniversary around the campfire with some of those friends. Jan enjoyed showing and raising foals and Arabian stallions. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. One of Jan's favorite things to do was attend sporting events of her grandchildren.
Jan is survived by her husband, Leroy, of 61 years; two sons, Mike (Sue) Vande Slunt of Waupun and Mark (Deb) Vande Slunt of Oostburg; four grandchildren, Jerica (Chris) Landaal, Javan (Sylvia) Vande Slunt, Reid Vande Slunt, and Brynn Vande Slunt; four great-grandchildren, Auden, Beckhem, Dekker Landaal and Malachi Vande Slunt; one brother, Alan (Judy) Beyer; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Funeral services for Janet Vande Slunt will be held Thursday, Aug. 19, at 11 a.m. at PELLA LUTHERAN CHURCH in Waupun with the Rev. David Knuth officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Wednesday at WERNER-HARMSEN FUNERAL HOME in Waupun from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and on Thursday at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
