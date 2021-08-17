Vande Slunt, Janet

Jan was born Feb. 11, 1938, in Waupun, to Herbert and Florence Strehmel Beyer. She grew up on a farm north of Burnett. Jan graduated from Horicon High School in 1956. She married Leroy Lester Vande Slunt on Aug. 28, 1959, at Immanuel Lutheran North Burnett Church. Janet raised toy poodles and taught Vacation Bible School. Jan loved baking, and worked as a baker for restaurants for nine years. She was a member of the Dodge County Boots and Saddle Club for 50 years. She and Leroy enjoyed 50 years of trail riding at Wisconsin state parks with their club members, and they celebrated our 50th anniversary around the campfire with some of those friends. Jan enjoyed showing and raising foals and Arabian stallions. She was a member of Pella Lutheran Church in Waupun. One of Jan's favorite things to do was attend sporting events of her grandchildren.