Vande Streek, Marjorie

Marjorie was born May 28, 1933, in Brandon, the daughter of Henry and Leona Luther Vande Slunt. On May 5, 1952, she married Norman Vande Streek in Brandon. The couple lived in Waupun all their married lives. Marjorie loved being a stay-at-home mom. She had several odds and end jobs throughout her life. She was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. She volunteered many hours of her life at Central Wisconsin Christian schools whenever they needed help. Marjorie loved watching all the grandchildren's sporting events. She also loved to read.