Vande Streek, Marjorie

WAUPUN - Marjorie Vande Streek, 88, of Waupun, passed away Friday, July 9, 2021, at St. Agnes Hospital, with family by her side.
Marjorie was born May 28, 1933, in Brandon, the daughter of Henry and Leona Luther Vande Slunt. On May 5, 1952, she married Norman Vande Streek in Brandon. The couple lived in Waupun all their married lives. Marjorie loved being a stay-at-home mom. She had several odds and end jobs throughout her life. She was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun. She volunteered many hours of her life at Central Wisconsin Christian schools whenever they needed help. Marjorie loved watching all the grandchildren's sporting events. She also loved to read.
Marjorie is survived by her two children, Marcia (Dale) Schultz, and Kevin (Victoria) Vande Streek; eight grandchildren, Dawn (Cory) Revels, Craig (Heather) Yunto, K.C. (Amy) Vande Streek, Brian (Mandi) Vande Streek, Jason (Amanda) Schultz, Jared (Kelsey) Schultz, Matthew Vande Streek, and Daniel Vande Streek. 16 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; a brother, Leroy (Jan) Vande Slunt; a sister, Adeline Jahns; brother-in-law, Butch (Wanda) Vande Streek; sister-in-law, Nancy Vande Streek; and nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Norman, in 1991; brothers, Delmer and Howard Vande Slunt; and sisters, Alice Gilbertson, Harriet Westra, and Erna Vossekuil.
Funeral services for Marjorie Vande Streek will be held Tuesday, July 13, at 11 a.m. at FIRST CHRISTIAN REFORMED CHURCH in Waupun, with the Rev. K.C. Vande Streek officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memory Gardens Cemetery in the town of Trenton. Friends and relatives may call on the family on Tuesday at the church from 9 a.m. until the time of service.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
