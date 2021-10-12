Vande Streek, Wanda Mae

Wanda was born in Fond du Lac on July 10, 1935, to Leonard and Florence (Neevel) Bruins. She was raised on a farm near Alto in a loving family with her older sister and best friend, Ellie. She was active in different youth ministries at the Alto Reformed Church, playing piano and organ. It was here that she committed her life to Jesus Christ. She graduated from Waupun High School in 1953 and married Bernard "Butch" Vande Streek on June 12, 1956, in Alto. Following their marriage, the couple resided in the Alto/Waupun area all their life. They raised their three children on a small farm, surrounded by love and faith, family and friends. Wanda was employed with the Waupun School District as a teacher aide for 30 years at Alto School, retiring in 2006. She "wore many hats" at school as she assisted the teachers and cared for the students so well. Wanda had a love and gift for music which she used to glorify God and to lead others to do so. She directed the Senior Choir of the Alto Reformed Church for 30 years. Later, she was the worship coordinator at Faith Bible Church in Waupun, where she led worship with the piano. She served in Women's and Children's ministries, as well as Prison Outreach. Wanda's compassion and love were evident to all who knew her. Wanda and Butch enjoyed fellowship on their hobby farm, spending time with family, leading various Bible studies together, and traveling. She was a real prayer warrior for her whole family, a woman of exemplary faith who left a legacy of joy and love.