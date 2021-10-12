Vande Streek, Wanda Mae

WAUPUN - Wanda Mae Vande Streek, 86, Waupun Christian Home, went peacefully to meet her Lord and Savior on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021.
Wanda was born in Fond du Lac on July 10, 1935, to Leonard and Florence (Neevel) Bruins. She was raised on a farm near Alto in a loving family with her older sister and best friend, Ellie. She was active in different youth ministries at the Alto Reformed Church, playing piano and organ. It was here that she committed her life to Jesus Christ. She graduated from Waupun High School in 1953 and married Bernard "Butch" Vande Streek on June 12, 1956, in Alto. Following their marriage, the couple resided in the Alto/Waupun area all their life. They raised their three children on a small farm, surrounded by love and faith, family and friends. Wanda was employed with the Waupun School District as a teacher aide for 30 years at Alto School, retiring in 2006. She "wore many hats" at school as she assisted the teachers and cared for the students so well. Wanda had a love and gift for music which she used to glorify God and to lead others to do so. She directed the Senior Choir of the Alto Reformed Church for 30 years. Later, she was the worship coordinator at Faith Bible Church in Waupun, where she led worship with the piano. She served in Women's and Children's ministries, as well as Prison Outreach. Wanda's compassion and love were evident to all who knew her. Wanda and Butch enjoyed fellowship on their hobby farm, spending time with family, leading various Bible studies together, and traveling. She was a real prayer warrior for her whole family, a woman of exemplary faith who left a legacy of joy and love.
Wanda is survived by her faithful, loving husband of 65 years, Butch Vande Streek of Waupun; their three children, Vicki (Marty) Houdek, Waupun, Paul (Sherri) Vande Streek, Waupun, and JanLee (Wayne) Knurr, Colorado Springs, Colo.; eight grandchildren, Luke (Julia) Houdek, Germantown, Wis., Heath Houdek, Greensboro, N.C., Jenna (Rob) Beardslee, West Salem, Wis., Tyler (Cassandra) Vande Streek, Waupun, Derek (Kelsy) Vande Streek, Waupun, Katie (Alex) Schlieve, Waupun, Gretchen Knurr, Colorado Springs, Colo., and Emily Knurr, Chicago, Ill.; and 10 great-grandchildren. Wanda is also survived by her beloved sister, Eleanore (Walter) Kasten, Kalamzaoo, Mich.; sister-in-law, Nancy Vande Streek, Fox Lake, Wis.; and numerous nieces and nephews. Wanda was preceded in death by her loving parents.
A celebration of life service will be held for Wanda on Saturday, Oct. 16, at 11:30 a.m. at the ALTO REFORMED CHURCH, Alto, Wis. Pastor Jerry Sherstadt will be presiding with Pastor Don Younger and Pastor Wayne Morrison. Burial will follow at the Alto Cemetery. Friends and relatives of Wanda may visit with the family on Saturday from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church. There will be a lunch provided afterwards downstairs in the church fellowship hall.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to "Compassion International," a Christian non-profit that helps children in poverty with spiritual, educational and physical assistance.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to the in-home caregivers, Agnesian Hospice Hope, and the Waupun Christian Home for the compassionate care given to Wanda.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)