Vande Zande, Eileen D.

FOND DU LAC - Eileen Dorothy Vande Zande, age 91, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021, at her home in Fond du Lac.

Eileen was born on July 26, 1929, in Milwaukee, Wis., to Edward and Hattie (Maronn) Engelke. She was a graduate of South Division High School and then graduated in 1952 from Evangelical Deaconess Hospital School of Nursing in Milwaukee. On Sept. 24, 1955, she married Robert G. Vande Zande in Waupun, whom she met while working as a registered nurse at the Veteran's Hospital at Wood, Wis., where he was a patient.

Eileen worked as a registered nurse at Waupun Memorial Hospital for 26 years until retiring in 1993. She was an active member of the Women's Ministries at First Reformed Church and the Waupun Memorial Hospital Auxiliary. Eileen was an avid reader and enjoyed doing embroidery, baking and playing cards.

Eileen is survived by a son, Glen (Donna) Vande Zande and their two children, Tanya (special friend, Greg Crego Jr.), all of Fond du Lac, and Paul of Chilton; a daughter, Kay Vande Zande of Fond du Lac; and other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert, on Jan. 8, 1966; her parents; and parents-in-law, Martin (Marie) Vande Zande.