Helen was born Oct. 11, 1922 in the town of Trenton, the daughter of John R. and Henrietta Boersen Vande Zande. Helen was employed by Wisconsin Power and Light in Brandon and later in Fond du Lac for 28 years from which she retired. Helen was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon where she taught Sunday School for 40 years, a member of its Women's Guild and served as president and also taught Children's Church. Helen and her sister, LaVerne enjoyed traveling, and visited several countries.