WAUPUN - Helen Vande Zande, 97, of Waupun, passed away July 15, 2020 at the Christian Home in Waupun.
Helen was born Oct. 11, 1922 in the town of Trenton, the daughter of John R. and Henrietta Boersen Vande Zande. Helen was employed by Wisconsin Power and Light in Brandon and later in Fond du Lac for 28 years from which she retired. Helen was a member of Bethel Reformed Church in Brandon where she taught Sunday School for 40 years, a member of its Women's Guild and served as president and also taught Children's Church. Helen and her sister, LaVerne enjoyed traveling, and visited several countries.
Helen is survived by two sisters: LaVerne Vande Zande of Brandon and Betty Bruins of Markesan; a brother, Henry John (Lorraine) Vande Zande of Waupun; a sister-in-law, Marie Vande Zande of Beaver Dam; and nieces and nephews.
Helen was preceded in death by two sisters: Ruby Braun and Jessie Vanden Berg and a brother, David Vande Zande.
Private services will be held.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)