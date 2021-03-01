Vande Zande, Marie

BEAVER DAM - Marie Vande Zande, 93, of Beaver Dam, passed away peacefully Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021.

Marie was born July 13, 1927, in rural Brandon, the daughter of Ben and Gladys Kettler Bronkhorst. On March 24, 1948, she married David Vande Zande in Brandon. Following their marriage, the couple resided in Brandon most of their married lives. The couple farmed for eight years until opening Marie's coffeeshop in Brandon. Her love for cooking brought her to Headstart at Union-Congregational Church in Waupun where she cooked for 10 years. She was a charter member of Bethel Reformed Church.

Marie is survived by a son, Mitchell Vande Zande of Waupun; a daughter, Debra (Michael) Hammer of Waupun; two grandchildren, Andrea (John) Huss and Steven Vande Zande; two great-grandchildren, Andy and Sadie Huss; a brother, Henry (Lorraine) Vande Zande of Waupun; two sisters, LaVerne Vande Zande of Waupun and Betty Bruins of rural Markesan; and nieces and nephews.

Marie was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, David; and three sisters, Ruby Brown, Jessie Vanden Berg, and Helen Vande Zande.