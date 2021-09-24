Vander Galien, Kim

PORTAGE - Kim Sue Vander Galien, age 53, of Portage, formally of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.

Kim was born on July 27, 1968, in Waupun, Wis., daughter of David and Barbara (Gysbers) Vander Galien. She was a graduate of Waupun High School; following graduation she continued her education at Lake Shore Technical College for two years. Kim worked as a CNA at local nursing homes for a number of years. She enjoyed going to rodeos with her family and stopping at rummage sales along the way. Kim was an avid reader and a member of Pella Lutheran Church of Waupun.

Kim is survived by her two children, Tyler Vander Galien and his fiancée, Karmen Ruplinger of Beaver Dam, and Makiya Vander Galien of Windsor; mother, Barbara Gysbers of Waupun; stepmom, Gwen (Lester Buchholz) Vander Galien of Burnett; sister, Dawn Vander Galien of Waupun; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Vander Galien; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

A visitation for Kim will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 W. Main St., Waupun, WI.

A funeral service for Kim will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, following the visitation, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, with the Rev. David Knuth officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kim.

