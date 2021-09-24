 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Vander Galien, Kim
0 entries

Vander Galien, Kim

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Kim Sue Vander Galien, age 53, of Portage, formally of Waupun, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021, at her home.

Kim was born on July 27, 1968, in Waupun, Wis., daughter of David and Barbara (Gysbers) Vander Galien. She was a graduate of Waupun High School; following graduation she continued her education at Lake Shore Technical College for two years. Kim worked as a CNA at local nursing homes for a number of years. She enjoyed going to rodeos with her family and stopping at rummage sales along the way. Kim was an avid reader and a member of Pella Lutheran Church of Waupun.

Kim is survived by her two children, Tyler Vander Galien and his fiancée, Karmen Ruplinger of Beaver Dam, and Makiya Vander Galien of Windsor; mother, Barbara Gysbers of Waupun; stepmom, Gwen (Lester Buchholz) Vander Galien of Burnett; sister, Dawn Vander Galien of Waupun; aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, David Vander Galien; and paternal and maternal grandparents.

A visitation for Kim will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, 405 W. Main St., Waupun, WI.

A funeral service for Kim will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29, following the visitation, at KOHLS COMMUNITY FUNERAL HOME, with the Rev. David Knuth officiating. Memorials may be directed to the family of Kim.

Vander Galien, Kim

Kim Vander Galien

Kohls Community Funeral Home

www.kohlsfh.com

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Biden announces increase in food stamps

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News