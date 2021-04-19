Vander Galien, Stuart C.

RANDOLPH—Stuart Charles Vander Galien, age 82 of Randolph, passed away on Friday, April 16, 2021, at home with family by his side.
Stuart was born on November 19, 1938, in the town of Randolph, a son of Charles and Susan (Kramer) Vander Galien. He was a graduate from Randolph High School, class of 1956. Stuart served in the National Guard from October 1961 to August 1962. He was united in marriage to Charlene Schwoch on May 3, 1963, at Cambria Presbyterian Church. Stuart was a dairy farmer all of his life. He enjoyed watching the Green Bay Packers, bowling, playing softball and going pheasant hunting. Stuart served on the Randolph Christian School board for 2 years.
Stuart is survived by his wife of 57 years, Charlene of Randolph; 3 children, Charles, Stuart Jr. (friend, Lisa) and Gary Vander Galien; 1 sister, Evelyn Beekman; 1 brother-in-law, Charlie (Donna) Schwoch; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, 3 sisters, 1 brother and numerous brothers and sisters-in-law.
Visitation for Stuart will be held on Thursday, April 22, 2021, from 4:00 to 7:00 P.M. at Randolph Community Funeral Home, 208 South High Street, Randolph, and on Friday, April 23, 2021, from 11:00 A.M. until the hour of service at the funeral home.
A funeral service for Stuart will be held at 12:00 noon on Friday, April 23, 2021, at the Randolph Community Funeral Home with Pastor Kristin Frederich officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.
Military honors will be provided by the Waupun American Legion-Post 210.
Randolph Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
