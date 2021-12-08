Vander Sanden, Bernard P. "Bernie"

COLUMBUS - Bernard P. "Bernie" Vander Sanden, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on April 19, 1945, in Columbus, to Peter and Marie (Van Ryen) Vander Sanden. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1964.

Bernie served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Okinawa from 1964 until 1968. He was married to the love of his life, Joy Galston, on April 8, 1972, at St. Jerome's Church in Columbus. He worked for Kasper Brothers Excavation for many years prior to being hired by the Columbus School District in 1984. Bernie was head custodian at the Fuller Street School, retiring in 2007. He was a talented carpenter that made furniture, model trucks, clocks and much more. A devoted family man, Bernie was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church.