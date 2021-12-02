Vander Sanden, Bernard P. "Bernie"

COLUMBUS - Bernard P. "Bernie" Vander Sanden, age 76, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at Prairie Ridge Health in Columbus. He was born on April 19, 1945, in Columbus, to Peter and Marie (Van Ryen) Vander Sanden. He graduated from Columbus High School in 1964.

Bernie served in the U.S. Air Force, where he was stationed in Okinawa from 1964 until 1968. He was married to the love of his life, Joy Galston, on April 8, 1972, at St. Jerome's Church in Columbus. He worked for Kasper Brothers Excavation for many years prior to being hired by the Columbus School District in 1984. Bernie was head custodian at the Fuller Street School, retiring in 2007. He was a talented carpenter that made furniture, model trucks, clocks and much more. A devoted family man, Bernie was a very loving husband, father and grandfather. He was a faithful member of St. Jerome's Catholic Church.

Survivors include his wife, Joy of Columbus; three children, Rhonda (Bill) Carroll of Estacada, Ore., Patrick (Kristin) Vander Sanden of Columbus, and Michael (Missy) Vander Sanden of Fond Du Lac; one sister, Catherine Ballweg of Columbus; nine grandchildren, Andrew, Jamie and Kasey Reese, Grace and Trent Vander Sanden, and Maggie, Jack, Will and Sam Vander Sanden; and other relatives and friends, including his special dog, Dolly. He was preceded in death by his parents; and two brothers, David and Gerald.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 p.m., with visitation beginning at 10 a.m., on Monday, Dec. 6, at ST. JEROME'S CATHOLIC CHURCH, Columbus. The Rev. Grant Thies will officiate. Interment will be in St. Jerome's Catholic Cemetery, with full military honors. Memorials may be directed to St. Jerome's Parish or Prairie Ridge Health Foundation. A special thank you to the doctors, nurses and staff of the ICU and ER at Prairie Ridge Health, as well as to Father Grant Thies for his spiritual guidance. Please share your online condolences at jensenfuneralandcremation.com.

