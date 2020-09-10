Vander Sanden, Gerald John

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa - Gerald John Vander Sanden, 87, of Cedar Rapids, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020, surrounded by his precious family, to be reunited in Heaven with Ernestine, his devoted and loving wife of 61 years. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 6, at Murdoch-Linwood Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Cedar Rapids, with a scripture service beginning at 6:30 p.m. A private family funeral Mass will be held at All Saints Catholic Church in Cedar Rapids. All guests are respectfully requested to wear a mask and practice social distancing. Burial will be at Mount Calvary Cemetery in Cedar Rapids.

Gerald was born in Harrison, Wis., on June 8, 1933, the son of Peter and Marie Vander Sanden. Upon graduation from high school, he started out as a busboy for Bishop's Buffet cafeteria and retired as president of the company 36 years later, demonstrating that America is truly the land of opportunity. He served in the United States Army for two years during the Korean War. Gerald was united in marriage to Ernestine Ann Olson on October 3, 1953, at St. Mary's Church in Rockford, Ill. His wife, Ernestine, was the love of his life, and his family, faith and work were his great passions in life, with an occasional trip to the casino.