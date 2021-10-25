Vander Werf, Henrietta

RANDOLPH—Henrietta Vander Werff, age 98 of Randolph, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Randolph Health Services with family at her side.
Henrietta was born on Aug. 23, 1923, daughter of John and Anna (Dykema) Dykema. She was united in marriage to John Vander Werff on Dec. 15, 1943. Henrietta loved farming with her husband in the Fox Lake and Markesan area for many years. She loved working with the elderly and worked at various nursing homes. At the age of 47, she went back to school for her LPN license and continued her career as a nurse. Henrietta was a member of First Reformed Church in Randolph, taught Sunday school for many years and was involved in Women’s Ministry. She enjoyed quilting, playing scrabble and attending grand and great grandchildren’s sporting and other school events. Henrietta loved taking walks in the woods and was an avid Brewer fan.
Henrietta is survived by her three children, son, David (Dianne) Vander Werff of Markesan, two daughters, Lois “Holly” (Allen) Schut of Holland, Mich. and Joan (Henry) Martinez of Port Orange, Fla.; seven grandchildren, Peter ( Tabbie) Vander Werff, Mark (Becky) Vander Werff, Acacia (Ephraim) Nikoi, Corin (Elisa) Schut, Caleb John (Sonja) Schut, Laura (Alex) Hoekstra, Joshua (Mindy) Austin and two step-grandchildren, Mina (Mike) Gardner and Melissa (Brent) Stocker; 19 great grandchildren and four step great grandchildren; sister, Janice (Roger) Van Beek of South Holland, Ill.; sister-in-law, Tillie Vander Werff of Randolph; nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband John in 1997; brother, Henry (Hilda) Dykema; four sisters, Elizabeth (Robert) Van Zanen, Gertrude (Gus) Freeman, Pearl (Gene) Schroeder and Anne (Toby) Smedema; in-laws, Paul (Jean) Vander Werff, Alfred Vander Werff, Louis (Arlene) Vander Werff, Anna Marie (William) Krentz; step great grandson, Josh Martinez.
Visitation for Henrietta will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at FIRST REFORMED CHURCH, 406 South High Street, Randolph until the hour of service.
A funeral service for Henrietta will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 30, 2021, at church with Pastor Luke Baehr officiating. Burial will follow at Randolph Cemetery.
Memorials may be directed to Beautiful Response—a ministry educating and feeding children and youth in Uganda and Haiti. Gifts may be donated online at www.beautifulresponse.org and checks, made out to Beautiful Response, can be sent to: Laura Hoekstra, 386 South Watertown Street, Waupun, WI 53963.
