Vander Werf, Henrietta

Henrietta was born on Aug. 23, 1923, daughter of John and Anna (Dykema) Dykema. She was united in marriage to John Vander Werff on Dec. 15, 1943. Henrietta loved farming with her husband in the Fox Lake and Markesan area for many years. She loved working with the elderly and worked at various nursing homes. At the age of 47, she went back to school for her LPN license and continued her career as a nurse. Henrietta was a member of First Reformed Church in Randolph, taught Sunday school for many years and was involved in Women’s Ministry. She enjoyed quilting, playing scrabble and attending grand and great grandchildren’s sporting and other school events. Henrietta loved taking walks in the woods and was an avid Brewer fan.