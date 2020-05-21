Vander Werff, Catherine "Cathy" R.
Vander Werff, Catherine "Cathy" R.

ENDEAVOR - Catherine "Cathy" R. Vander Werff, age 57, passed away on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at her home in Endeavor.

Cathy was born on May 31, 1962, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Richard and Ardith (Swaiger) Linski. She married Leonard Vander Werff on Dec. 28, 2006. Cathy loved listening to music and played the flute and clarinet early in her life. She enjoyed collecting Winnie the Pooh bears, and loved animals, especially cats and dogs. Cathy loved to spend time with close family and friends.

She is survived by her husband, Leonard "Lenny" Vander Werff, of Endeavor, her children, Mindy (Kevin) Ostrander-Paul of Rio, Jill Ostrander of Montello and Jamie Peplinski, of Rudolph; her grandchildren, Marcus Keppert, Kayla Leatherman and Lia and Kara Peplinski; her siblings, Sandy (David) McKamie, Alice Banks, Chris Linski, Janet May, Charlotte May, Bonnie Harbeson, Carol (JW) Frierson, Beth (Joe) Kopfhamer, Mary Jane Ostrander, David Ostrander, Donia Desautels, Richard Linski, Darrell Linski, James Linski, Dawn Linski and Patty Schneider; her step-mother, Diane Linski; many other relatives and dear friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, and her brother, Mark Allen Linski.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

The Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage is assisting the family (www.pmmfh.com).

