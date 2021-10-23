Vander Werff, Henrietta

RANDOLPH—Henrietta Vander Werff, age 98, of Randolph, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, at Randolph Health Services with family at her side.
Service is pending at First Reformed Church in Randolph with Randolph Community Funeral.
