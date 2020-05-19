Vanderbilt, June Ann

June was born June 1, 1959 at the family home in New Haven Township, Adams County, the daughter of Eugene and Helene (Curtis) Vanderbilt. She had attended Wisconsin Dells High School and graduated in 1977. She had lived in Portage and worked at various restaurants and taverns but mainly at Tamarack Pizza in Portage for almost 25 years. She developed many loyal friendships from meeting so many people. For hobbies June liked to travel, collect antiques, she was an accomplished seamstress, and was handy with carpentry and working with wood. June grew up on a farm and was very fond of animals, especially a little, runt pig, a pony and everything else that was on the farm.