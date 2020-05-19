Vanderbilt, June Ann

OXFORD - June Ann Vanderbilt, age 60 of Oxford, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at her residence, following a long and valiant 15 year struggle with a multitude of cancer complications.
Private family services will be held.
June was born June 1, 1959 at the family home in New Haven Township, Adams County, the daughter of Eugene and Helene (Curtis) Vanderbilt. She had attended Wisconsin Dells High School and graduated in 1977. She had lived in Portage and worked at various restaurants and taverns but mainly at Tamarack Pizza in Portage for almost 25 years. She developed many loyal friendships from meeting so many people. For hobbies June liked to travel, collect antiques, she was an accomplished seamstress, and was handy with carpentry and working with wood. June grew up on a farm and was very fond of animals, especially a little, runt pig, a pony and everything else that was on the farm.
June is survived by her long time, dear friend, Kenny Kieffer who provided love, friendship, health care and a good home to June; her mother, Helene Vanderbilt of Lake Delton; sister, Dora (Billy) Holden of Briggsville; nephews, Jesse (Brittany) Vanderbilt of Poynette and BJ Lyle of Bancroft and cousin, Dan (Barb) Rottiger of Portage. She was preceded in death by her father, Eugene; sister, Judy Joy Vanderbilt and brother, Curtis Vanderbilt.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to the family would be appreciated.
The Picha Funeral Home and Crematory of Wisconsin Dells assisted the family with arrangements. For Online condolences and information, go to www.pichafuneralhome.com.
608-253-7884
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delievered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)