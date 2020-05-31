Vanderbush, Tyler James

WAUPUN—Tyler James Vanderbush, age 33 of Waupun, lost his fight with the disease of addiction on Wednesday, May 27, 2020.
Tyler was born on October 17, 1986, in Ripon WI, son of Freddie McCollum and Robyn Vanderbush. He graduated from Waupun High School in 2005. Tyler met his high school sweetheart Cassandra Gelhar and was blessed with a daughter, Kaya Vanderbush. He loved spending time with family, friends and canine companion, Stackz. Tyler was a strong man with a big heart. He loved his music, skateboarding and had quite the collection of shoes and hats. Tyler enjoyed cooking, fishing and frisbee golf. He will be deeply missed by many.
Tyler is survived by his daughter, Kaya Vanderbush; mother, Robyn Vanderbush; siblings, Jada Turner, Allen Terry, Jamie McCollum, Ryan DeVries, Sarah DeVries, Leah Maas, Nicholas DeVries and Cheyenne Simmon; aunts and uncles, Sheri (Vance) Glewen, Dennis (Donna) Vanderbush, Dani (Jeff) Rasmussen, Kimberly (Brian) Gauthier, Melissa (Mike) Jahn and Rebecca Vanderbush; cousins and many friends.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, James (Ann) Vanderbush and Aunt Penny Vanderbush.
A visitation will be held from 4:00—6:00 P.M. on Thursday, June 4, 2020, at Kohls Community Funeral Home, 405 West Main Street, Waupun.
A celebration of Tyler’s life to follow at 6:00 P.M. Family has asked to please share your thoughts and memories of a good soul. Inurnment will be held at 3 P.M. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at Cattaraugus Cemetery.
Kohls Community Funeral Home is assisting the family.
