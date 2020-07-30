Vanderhei, Harold "Buzz" Sr.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CAMBRIA - Harold "Buzz" Vanderhei Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 25, 2020. He was born March 18, 1933, to Catherine and Floyd Vanderhei in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. Upon returning home, he dated the love of his life, Elaine Ludtke. They were united in marriage on Aug. 4, 1956, in Wautoma, Wis.

Harold and Elaine had four sons: Harold (Dawn) Vanderhei Jr., Horicon; Tim (Brenda) Vanderhei Sr., Cambria; Mark (Margaret) Vanderhei, Columbia, Md.; and Paul Vanderhei (friend, Renee Adams), Randolph. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Tim (Angee) Vanderhei Jr., Randolph; Cody (Alyssa) Vanderhei, Horicon; Amy Vanderhei (fiancé, John Dishinger), Waukesha; Morgan Vanderhei, Colombia, Md.; and Mason Vanderhei, Columbia Md.; and six great-grandchildren: Emilie Bradley, Alydia Vanderhei, Tim Vanderhei the third, Anna Vanderhei, Caden Vanderhei, and Leila Vanderhei.

He worked in law enforcement for the major part of his life. Buzz served as Chief of Police for Plainfield, Wis., and Randolph, Wis. He also worked at the Fox Lake Correctional Institute and ended his working years at the Waupun Armory. He was a member of the American Legion Post 401 Cambria.