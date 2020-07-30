Vanderhei, Harold "Buzz" Sr.

CAMBRIA - Harold "Buzz" Vanderhei Sr., age 87, passed away peacefully on Friday, July 25, 2020. He was born March 18, 1933, to Catherine and Floyd Vanderhei in Wisconsin Rapids, Wis. He served in the Korean Conflict from 1951 to 1953. Upon returning home, he dated the love of his life, Elaine Ludtke. They were united in marriage on Aug. 4, 1956, in Wautoma, Wis.
Harold and Elaine had four sons: Harold (Dawn) Vanderhei Jr., Horicon; Tim (Brenda) Vanderhei Sr., Cambria; Mark (Margaret) Vanderhei, Columbia, Md.; and Paul Vanderhei (friend, Renee Adams), Randolph. He was blessed with six grandchildren: Tim (Angee) Vanderhei Jr., Randolph; Cody (Alyssa) Vanderhei, Horicon; Amy Vanderhei (fiancé, John Dishinger), Waukesha; Morgan Vanderhei, Colombia, Md.; and Mason Vanderhei, Columbia Md.; and six great-grandchildren: Emilie Bradley, Alydia Vanderhei, Tim Vanderhei the third, Anna Vanderhei, Caden Vanderhei, and Leila Vanderhei.
He worked in law enforcement for the major part of his life. Buzz served as Chief of Police for Plainfield, Wis., and Randolph, Wis. He also worked at the Fox Lake Correctional Institute and ended his working years at the Waupun Armory. He was a member of the American Legion Post 401 Cambria.
Buzz loved wood carving/burning and meeting with the guys weekly in Princeton to carve and chat. He also loved the great outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing with family and friends. His great-grandchildren kept him busy watching cartoons, building doll furniture and bird houses, and playing dress-up.
Harold is survived by his wife, Elaine; sons, Harold Jr., Tim Sr., Mark and Paul, along with their spouses; brother-in-law, Martin Greves; along with grandchildren and great-grandchildren and his beloved dog, Jake.
Harold was preceded in death by his parents, Catherine Vanderhei Gustin and Floyd Vanederhei; sisters, Karen Ludtke and Betty Vanderhei; brothers, Bruce Vanderhei and Bobby Vanderhei; in-laws, Earl Sr. and Edith Ludtke; brother-in-law, Earl Ludtke Jr.; and sister-in-law Evie Greves.
A Celebration of Life is planned for Aug. 23, 2020, from 1 to 4 p.m. The flag presentation with taps will begin at 1 p.m., followed by fellowship and a meal. The address for the Celebration of Life is W1441 Vaughn Rd., Cambria (HUGHES EVENT BARN).
The Kratz-Smedema Funeral Home assisted the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)