Vanderhoef, Steven G.

PORTAGE – Steven G. Vanderhoef, age 66, passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, May 18, 2021, surrounded by his loving family.

Steve was born on Sept. 27, 1954, in Portage, the son of James and Clara (Blystone) Vanderhoef. He married Sherry Zacharias on Aug. 2, 1991. Steve had a heart of gold. He loved spending time with his family and extended family, as well as farming and riding his Harley. Steve was a very caring and selfless person, always thinking of others first.

He is survived by his wife, Sherry Vanderhoef; children, Jaime (Jason) Barron, Tina (Robert) Morgan, Sarah (Ben) Thony, Matthew (Megan) Vanderhoef, and Isaiah (Megan Ann) Vanderhoef; siblings, Sally Graff, Marylou Vanderhoef, and James (Pearl) Vanderhoef Jr.; 13 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; grandparents; brother, Stanley; and sister, Angel, in infancy.

A memorial visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, May 27 at PFLANZ MANTEY MENDRALA FUNERAL HOME (www.pmmfh.com) in Portage. Inurnment will be private. A celebration of Steve's life will be held on Saturday, June 12 at JJ FIREBALL LANES in Portage, starting at noon.

The family would like to thank Agrace Hospice and Dr. Escobedo for their support and loving care. I would also like to thank our children for their love and support of their father.