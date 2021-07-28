Vanderhoof, Wayne Howard Sr.

BERLIN - Wayne Howard Vanderhoof Sr., 84, of Berlin, formerly of Mauston, passed away Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Serenity House in Tomah. Wayne was born on Oct. 11, 1936, in Mauston, the son of Howard and Veda (Breneman) Vanderhoof.

Wayne enjoyed stock cars, NASCAR, especially Dale Earnhardt, hunting, camping with family, fishing and metal detecting. He especially loved traveling with his wife and lived full-time in an RV for nine years.

He married Lois Voltz on Sept. 16, 1959, and they had five children. He married Naomi Leppin on June 2, 1984. Wayne is survived by his wife, Naomi; eight children, Wayne Howard (Tammy) Vanderhoof Jr., Todd (Deb) Vanderhoof, Nicky (Jan) Vanderhoof, Kay (Don) Greenwood, Amber (Jim) Culotta, Lynn (Alex) Gonzalez, Lisa (Bob) Reber, and Lori (Carl) Leppin; 24 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Darryl (SOO) Vanderhoof.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Jackie Stolarski and her husband, John; and one great-grandchild.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at the CRANDALL FUNERAL HOME, Mauston, where friends may call from 12 p.m. until the time of service.

Interment will be at the Mauston Cemetery with military honors.

For online condolences, please go to www.crandallfuneral.com.