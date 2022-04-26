Oct. 9, 1934—March 13, 2022

PORTAGE—Vanita “Van” Konkel, nee Craig, went home to her lord on March 13, 2022, at age 87 with her sons at her side.

Van was born in Snyder, TX, on October 9, 1934. She was the daughter of Lou and Inez Craig. She spent her life on the move as she either lived in or visited every state except for seven in the United States. Van spent World War II in Alaska and often recounted that experience for anyone who would listen. Her dad was an accomplished musician and they moved frequently—Van loved that life and the many adventures that came with it. Her early experiences as the child of a traveling musician fueled her love of travel and exploration. Van would dole out love, praise, and profanity in equal measure.

She was a woman before her time that took on life full force. Van was woman who wore her feelings on her sleeve and if she loved you knew it and if she disliked you knew that as well. Van was a loyal democrat and a progressive down to her core. She believed in equality for all and was always a champion and voice at the table for those who struggled to be heard. Anyone who spent time with her knew she was an independent soul, but a loyal and fierce defender of her loved ones and the things she believed in.

Her life was blessed with her three sons. Her unconditional love for them was total and forever. They were what gave her life so much joy. She lived her working life in services of others. She spent 30-years working in mental health, disability services, and with victims of domestic violence. She was known for feeding the masses and baking for all occasions—no one could resist her cakes, cookies, and pies. Making hundreds of cookies every Christmas with her granddaughter, Heather, and teaching her how to bake brought countless hours of joy and love to Van’s life. She was a member of St. John the Baptist Episcopal Church for over 40-years and loved her church family very much.

She is survived by her sons: John (Kim) Wroten and Brett (Vicki) Wroten; stepsons: Scott Konkel and Mark (Cheryl) Konkel; her grandchildren: Heather (Matt) Kale, Aaron (Nicole) Kuchinski, Cody (Lisa) Wroten, Chrissy (Jimmy) Hadley, Carter Novander, Angie Novander; and great-grandchildren: Rowan, Camden, Grace, Zeke, Lily, Calvin, Makenzie, JJ, and Hanna; her sister-in-law, Darlene Craig; and her nieces and nephews: Mike, Michelle, Mitch, Mark, Melanie and Marty—the 6 M-s; special friends and kindred spirits: Charles and Sue Bradley, Darlene and Tom Jordon, and Christina Martin. Her very special friend, Connie Stacey, with whom she shared the joys, pains, and challenges of life for more than 50-years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her infant daughter, Kelly; her beloved son, Guy Wayne; the first love of her life, Bill Zirkl; her brother, Duane Craig; her husband, Edward Konkel; and her dear friends, Mary Jane and Ruth.

Per Van’s wishes, a Celebration of Life will be held (not a funeral) on May 21, at the Elks Club 201 W. Conant St, Portage, WI, from 1:00—4:00 p.m. A Service of Joy and Remembrance will be held at 2:00 p.m. with Tom Drury as officiant. Visitation will be from 1:00—2:00 p.m., prior to service. A light luncheon will follow the service.

Per Vans instructions, attendants are requested to wear bright colors (no black) and come as they are no need to dress up for this one. Van’s exact quote is, “Bring your memories and stories of me to share and just remember, I had a good long run, blessed with love and friendship, and who can ask for more than that? This is not goodbye, just see you later. Love, Van.”

Pflanz Mantey Mendrala Funeral Home in Portage (www.pmmfh.com) is assisting the family.