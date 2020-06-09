VanLoo, Duane "Duey" W.

BURNETT - Duane "Duey" W. VanLoo's heavenly journey began June 7, 2020 at the age of 60; his earthly journey began Nov. 7, 1959, the fifth child of James and Gertrude (Fischer) VanLoo.
Duane married Linda on Oct. 7, 1989. Together they shared 30 years of marriage and raised two children. Duane enjoyed the farm, hunting, fishing, and most of all watching his children grow and enjoy life. He worked at various jobs around the greater Waupun area.
Duane is survived by his loving wife, Linda of Burnett; a daughter, Danielle (Adam) Endres of Neosha; a son, Cory of Burnett and unborn granddaughter. He is further survived by his mother, Gertrude VanLoo; sisters: Kathleen (Marvin) Buchholz and Mary Walker; and sister-in-law, Rebecca Csiacsek. Duey will be fondly remembered by Florian Zimdars, Kathleen (Boyd) Schleicher, David (Audrey) Zimdars, Terry (Norine) Zimdars, Steven Zimdars; along with many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.
Duane was preceded in death by his father, James; two brothers, David and Larry; mother-in-law, Shirley Zimdars; and other relatives.
Duane's final wish was to have a private celebration of life which will be held at a later date.
Duey's family would like to thank all who prayed for him, the staff at Waupun Memorial Hospital, St. Agnes Hospital, Home Care, Hospice Hope, the Cancer Center, and Dr. McMahon.
Werner-Harmsen Funeral Home of Waupun and staff are serving the family. Please visit our website at www.wernerharmsenfuneralhome.com for further information and to send condolences.
