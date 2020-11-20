Vant Hoff, Yvonne Marie

Yvonne was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Milwaukee, Wis., the second born to Russell and Marjorie (Mugridge) Gerritson. Yvonne's family lived in the Brownsville area and ran the bowling alley until they moved to the Waupun area and opened a grocery store. Yvonne married Gordon Aalsma on Sept. 4, 1954. They had four children, Keith, Gregory, Debora, and Diane. Yvonne was widowed Aug. 13, 1965. At her brother's going away party, she met Jerry Vant Hoff. They were married July 3, 1966, and Jerry adopted Yvonne's children as his own. Yvonne and Jerry were married for 53 years and had one more child (Jerzy). They lived in the Waupun area all their married lives. Yvonne worked at Hillside Hospital for 32 years and the Dialysis Center in Waupun until retirement. She enjoyed working with her co-workers and was always the glue that kept people together. Later, after they both retired, they lived on a small hobby farm. Yvonne and Jerry had many, many animals and enjoyed raising mini horses. As they aged they camped for many years throughout their married lives. The couple had a permanent camper at Grand Valley Campground for 15 years. Yvonne was often seen on her scooter beeping her horn and waving to everyone. She had a wonderful life and was a great mother. Every place Yvonne went she lit up the room. She was a joy to everyone who knew her.