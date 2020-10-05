VanWagner, Laura M.

PORTAGE - Laura M. VanWagner, age 83, of Portage, Wis., died on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at Tivoli in Portage.
Laura was born on July 7, 1937, in Krumville, N.Y., to Myron and Astella (Barley) Hummel.
Laura was employed for 20 years at the Days Inn in Portage as a Hospitality Manager. Laura was always a fan of something; the latest was Nascar racing. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, and playing bingo. She enjoyed spending time with family and never forgot to send a birthday or anniversary card.
Laura is survived by her children, James (Robin) VanWagner of Baraboo, Wis., Shannon (Chris) Dunahee of Cambria, Wis., John Shultis of Portage and Mike Shultis also of Portage; grandchildren, James (Amber), Jackie, Whitney (Tyler), Lee, Cameron, Kimberly, Samantha, Brooklyn; great-grandchildren, Alaunie, Harper and Baylor; also, many nieces, nephews, and friends.
Laura was preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Harold Hummel, Myron Hummel, Silbert Usher, William Usher, Robert Usher; a sister, Mildred Hummel; and a grandson, Jesse.
Special thanks to Sheila Kottka for her friendship and special thanks to Ellen from Home Health Care for Laura's weekly care visits. Also, thanks to the staff at Tivoli for the care they provided.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the KRATZ FUNERAL HOME (www.kratzfuneralhome.com), 302 E. Conant Portage, WI. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at the Silver Lake Cemetery in Portage, Wis.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)