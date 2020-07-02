Vasquez, Ashley

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Your Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PORTAGE - Ashley Vasquez, age 30, of Portage, Wis. died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.

Ashley was born in Wild Rose, Wis. on May 17, 1990 to Tomas Montes and Maria de la Luz Hogquist.

Ashley will always be remembered as a person who loved everyone. She enjoyed spending time with her children. Her children and family were the most important to her. She enjoyed scary movies and loved a good comedy.

Ashley is survived by her children: Eva and Ethan Smith; Mother Maria (step father Ryan) Hogquist of La Crosse, Wis.; Father Tomas Montes of Texas; Brothers Israel Vasquez of Wausau, Ryan Hogquist and Kevin Hogquist of La Crosse; her Grandmother Maricela Ibanez, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Ashley is preceded in death by her Grandfather Juan G. Vasquez and two uncles Christopher Hogquist and Martine Vasquez.

Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage, Wis. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home at 302 E. Conant St. in Portage.