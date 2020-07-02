Vasquez, Ashley

PORTAGE - Ashley Vasquez, age 30, of Portage, Wis. died on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at the UW Hospital in Madison, Wis.
Ashley was born in Wild Rose, Wis. on May 17, 1990 to Tomas Montes and Maria de la Luz Hogquist.
Ashley will always be remembered as a person who loved everyone. She enjoyed spending time with her children. Her children and family were the most important to her. She enjoyed scary movies and loved a good comedy.
Ashley is survived by her children: Eva and Ethan Smith; Mother Maria (step father Ryan) Hogquist of La Crosse, Wis.; Father Tomas Montes of Texas; Brothers Israel Vasquez of Wausau, Ryan Hogquist and Kevin Hogquist of La Crosse; her Grandmother Maricela Ibanez, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Ashley is preceded in death by her Grandfather Juan G. Vasquez and two uncles Christopher Hogquist and Martine Vasquez.
Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the Kratz Funeral Home in Portage, Wis. (www.kratzfuneralhome.com) Visitation will be held from 1 until 3 p.m. at the funeral home at 302 E. Conant St. in Portage.
Ashley struggled with addiction for many years, the last few years it was heroin that held her prisoner. She hid all her pain behind a big beautiful smile. With everything she was going through she would still encourage those struggling to keep fighting, they can do it, take one day at a time.
Ashley made the decision herself to become an organ donor. Even in death she would still help as many people as she could. She is a hero!
“Goodbye for now my baby girl, we will be together again one day. Until then I will treasure the memories of you, and I will see you in my dreams. I miss you and I love you so much.”
