Vele, Leona

Leona was born on April 26, 1938, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Clifford and Evelyn (Ernisse) Owens. She was united in marriage to Allen Vele on June 14, 1958, in Chicago, Ill., where she lived for most of her life prior to moving to Beaver Dam in 1975. They then retired to the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation in Bowler, Wis. She devoted her life to being a mother and wife, raising all six of her daughters. She was sassy and funny, and made friends no matter where she went. She loved her margaritas, doing jigsaw puzzles and crafting, and always had her iPad on hand. Living down the road from the casino, she enjoyed her time spent there with her friends. Traveling with her family and going to the theater were also greatly treasured.