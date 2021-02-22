Vele, Leona

WAUPUN - Leona L. Vele, age 82, passed away surrounded by family and loved ones on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2021, at the Christian Home in Waupun.
Leona was born on April 26, 1938, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Clifford and Evelyn (Ernisse) Owens. She was united in marriage to Allen Vele on June 14, 1958, in Chicago, Ill., where she lived for most of her life prior to moving to Beaver Dam in 1975. They then retired to the Stockbridge-Munsee Reservation in Bowler, Wis. She devoted her life to being a mother and wife, raising all six of her daughters. She was sassy and funny, and made friends no matter where she went. She loved her margaritas, doing jigsaw puzzles and crafting, and always had her iPad on hand. Living down the road from the casino, she enjoyed her time spent there with her friends. Traveling with her family and going to the theater were also greatly treasured.
Leona is survived by her five daughters and “adopted daughter,” Victoria (Joseph) Bruns of Beaver Dam, Laura Malak, Tammy Vele and Lisa (Bill) Vele, all of Bowler, Lois (Chad) Cordes of Ashland and Tina Weinheimer of Beaver Dam; grandchildren, Casey, Kelsey (Aaron), Tavondre, Angela, Samantha, Felicia, Dustin, Stacy, Joseph (Adrienne), Alicia, Joshua (Diane), Jennifer, Danielle, Jacob, Hunter, Cheyenne, Samantha, Nathan (Samantha), Bobbie Jo; great-grandchildren, Hayley, Jase, Liam, Brayden, Kade, Michael, Jamison, Nick, Taylor Lynn, Wyatt, Austin, Auburn, Hannah, Zane, Dakota, Jeffrey, Piper, Carlin, Camryn, Jocelyn, Sadie, Loggan, Alec; and other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband in 2018; daughter, Deborah Corn in 2017; son-in-law, Robert Corn in 2018; sisters, Lois Dornbach, Lorraine Haertel and Luella Royle; great-grandson, Gage Davidson and other relatives and friends.
A memorial gathering for Leona will be held on Friday, Feb. 26 at Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services, 135 Keller Blvd., Beaver Dam from 3 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 4 p.m. Inurnment will take place at Red Springs Cemetery at a later date.
Cornerstone Funeral & Cremation Services in Beaver Dam is honored to be serving the family. You may send private online condolences or sign the family's guest book at www.cstonefs.com.
