Veleke, Dennis Lee

MONTELLO - Dennis Lee Veleke, age 71, of Montello, passed away Thursday, Nov. 19, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Madison. Dennis was born in Beaver Dam on March 16, 1949, to Wayne and Angie (Aarts) Veleke. He graduated from Waupun High School in 1968 and married Susan Ganz at the Waupun Methodist Church on Aug. 28, 1976. Together they were blessed with one daughter. Dennis was employed at Speed Queen in Ripon until retiring in 1999; together they relocated to rural Montello. He enjoyed camping and spending time outdoors. Dennis immensely enjoyed ice fishing with his Caledonia Crew and always was up for happy hour. He spent many hours riding with his Marquette County ATV/UTV Club friends and enjoying all the area had to offer.