Venden, Gary S. "Garbo"

COLUMBUS - Gary S. "Garbo" Venden, age 71, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 15, 2020, at Prairie Ridge Health. He was born on Aug. 1, 1949, in Marinette, Wis., to Morris and Faye (Johnson) Venden. Garbo graduated from Columbus High School in 1968. He worked for many years at the family-owned hardware store, Venden's Coast to Coast, in Columbus, and then as an independent carpenter until his retirement. Garbo then worked at the Columbus Country Club where he enjoyed working with the staff and talking with his many friends. Garbo was an avid Packers, Badgers and Columbus Cardinals fan. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his grandchildren. He rarely missed a sporting event or school function that involved his grandchildren. The stands at sporting events are going to be a little quieter without Garbo's coaching and encouragement from the sidelines.