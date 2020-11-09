Ver Hage, Janet "Jan"

WAUPUN - Janet “Jan” Ver Hage, 70, passed away Friday, November 6, 2020 at her home. Jan was born October 6, 1950 in Passaic, NJ the daughter of Leonard and Cira Pernice VerHoven. Jan was a 1969 graduate of Clifton High School in Clifton, NJ. Following graduation she furthered her education at Bergen Community College and received her associate's degree. On October 14, 1972 she married Randy Ver Hage in Clifton, NJ. Following their marriage they moved to Waupun where they resided all their married lives. Jan's employment years were centered around the medical field in the Waupun area, retiring from the Schrank Clinic. Jan and Randy enjoyed many wonderful years at their home in Hilton Head, SC as well as good times at Tuttle Lake near Neshkoro. Jan had a passion for quilting and gifted many of them to family members and friends which celebrated milestones in their lives. Jan was a member of First Christian Reformed Church in Waupun where she sang with the choir.