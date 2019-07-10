Vera Musolf, age 92 of Lake Tomahawk, Wis., died on Wednesday, July 3, 2019, at Grace Lodge in Rhinelander, Wis. Vera was born May 1927 in Berlin, Germany. She married Erwin Musolf in October of 1950 and he preceded her in death in March 2019. Vera worked at St. Luke’s Hospital in Racine, Wis. as an RN for many years. She was a part of the German Club in Racine, enjoyed knitting, crocheting, traveling and loved dancing with Erwin.
She is survived by 2 daughters, Karin (Jim) Larsen and Christine (Dan) Lasavage; and by five grandchildren, Kevin, Scott and Greg Larsen, and Michael and Elizabeth Breunig; and by three great-grandchildren, Eli, Jordy and Emma Larsen; by one half brother, Knut; and her niece, Doris in Germany.
Visitation for Vera will take place on Monday, July 15, 2019, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Nimsgern Funeral Home Chapel in Woodruff, Wis. with a funeral service at 5 p.m. Interment will be held on Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at 11 a.m. at Prairie Du Sac Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials to Grace Lodge, 1000 Day Street, Rhinelander, Wis. 54501
Online condolences may be shared at www.nimsgernfuneral.com
NIMSGERN FUNERAL & CREMATION SERVICES IS SERVING THE FAMILY.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
We welcome reader interaction. What are your questions about this article? Do you have an idea to share? Please stick to the topic and maintain a respectful attitude toward other participants. (You can help: Use the 'Report' link to let us know of off-topic or offensive posts.)