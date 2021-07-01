Verges, Theodore Glenn "Ted"

He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse in 1967 with a degree in secondary education - broadfield social studies and accepted his first position as a high school social studies teacher and assistant football coach in Hillsboro, Wis. Three years later he moved to Marion, Wis., where he again taught social studies and was a successful head football coach and assistant to other sports during the school year. He also served on the W.I.A.A. Board of Control as a representative advisor. During his summers he continued his education at the University of Wisconsin-Superior, where he earned a master's degree in school administration. After 13 years he moved on to high school principal at Rib Lake, Wis. His final move was to Coleman, Wis., where he retired in 2001 as high school principal. After retirement he became a member of the Coleman Board of Education. He continued his interest in education as a founding member of the Marinette - Oconto Counties Literacy Council.